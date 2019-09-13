× Girl, 9, attacked by two dogs in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — An nine-year-old girl suffered bite and scratch wounds when she was attacked by two dogs in Eagle Mountain earlier this week.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the attack happened on Wednesday around 4:30. Two large dogs, a Mastiff and a Wire Terrier, knocked the girl to the ground in the Meadow Ranch area, where the girl had been riding her bike.

“The attack continued for more than a minute until a man who lived nearby ran to help and chased the dogs away,” a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said. “[The girl] sustained numerous bites and scratches on the front and back of her upper body and on her arms.”

Another child who was nearby was not injured.

The dogs have been seized and taken to the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter. Their owner has been cited for allowing an attack by dogs and for allowing the dogs to run at large, the news release said.