87-year-old man shot with paintball gun in random attack may lose eyesight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An elderly man in Chicago may lose his eyesight after someone shot him with a paintball gun.

Lee Ingram, a retired construction worker, said he was on his way to a friend’s house in Englewood on Chicago's southside Monday around 3 p.m. when he was attacked. He parked his car outside a corner store when someone opened fire with paint pellets. He was hit in the eye.

“I couldn’t get out of the way and one of them popped me in the eye,” he told WGN. “It was painful.”

The attack appeared to be random, and Chicago police said they were reviewing surveillance video captured on nearby cameras.

Ingram’s daughter hopes they help bring the attacker to justice.

“I really just want justice for my dad, he’s 87 years old and this should not be happening to him or anyone else,” Lena Jones, Ingram’s daughter, said.

Emergency surgery to repair Ingram’s wounded eye was unsuccessful, and he now faces the possibility of losing his vision along with his sense of safety and security.

Ingram’s daughter says she’s struggling to understand why someone would attack an elderly person without any provocation. She said it’s disturbing, upsetting and sad.

The investigation is ongoing.