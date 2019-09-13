11 year old wins cookie contest at the Utah State Fair – get his recipe!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bill Martinez, 11 years old, is the "Blue Ribbon" winner of the Cookie Contest at this year's Utah State Fair.

Bill and his mom joined us with his recipe that includes potato chips!

Chocolate Chip Potato Chip Marshmallow Cookies

Ingredients for Cookies

Start with your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough (Bill won't reveal his TOP SECRET recipe)...

1 1/3 C milk chocolate chips

1 C miniature marshmallows

2 C coarsely crushed cooked original potato chips

Directions for cookies

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease cookie sheet.

2. Crush 2 cups kettle chips coarsely and place in bottom of a plate for a coating. Set aside.

3. Add chocolate chips and miniature marshmallows to dough and mix well.

4. Form dough into 1.5 in. balls. Coat each ball in the kettle chips. Place on greased cookie sheet, at least 1.5 inches apart

5. Bake for 16 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and carefully place 4 to 6 miniature marshmallows on top of each cookie.

7. Return to oven and cook for 2 additional minutes.

8. Remove from oven.

9. Allow to cool.

10. Enjoy your cookies!