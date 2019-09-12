World premiere for ‘Out of Liberty’ held in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The World Premiere of the movie 'Out Of Liberty' was held in Utah on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

The movie tells the story of Liberty, Missouri jailer Samuel Tillery who was tasked with watching Missouri's most wanted as they waited their hearing in the winter of 1839. It's an intense jailbreak thriller set in the old west.

'Out of Liberty' was filmed in less than two weeks in Utah. Locations include a barn in Lehi, a field near the north shore of Utah Lake and This Is The Place Heritage Park.

We talked with two stars from the movie, Jasen Wade and Eric Wood.

'Out of Liberty' opens to full audiences on Friday, September 13, 2019.

For more information about the movie, please visit: outofliberty.com.