Emily Blodgett is the 'Bus Stop Mama'. She greets her kids when they get off the school bus as many parents do, but Emily does it in costume!

But on September 11, 2019 she did something different.

She wanted to pay tribute to first responders.

So she, her kids and others from the neighborhood painted signs and showed their respect to passing police officers firefighters and members of the military.

