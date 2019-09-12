Utah Co. dog either stabbed or shot with bow and arrow, police say

ELK RIDGE, Utah — An unknown person injured a Utah County dog while her owner was away, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office said an Elk Ridge woman came home Tuesday afternoon and found “Lucy” injured in her back yard.

A veterinarian told the woman it appeared Lucy was either stabbed or shot with a bow and arrow. Lucy is expected to make a full recovery.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the crime to call 801-794-3970 and ask to speak with a deputy. The case # is 19UC09615.

