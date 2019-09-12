Police and the FBI are looking for man who robbed Key Bank at Olympus Hills Mall

MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified Police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in locating a bank robbery suspect.

Just after 2 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 12, a man robbed the Key Bank located at 4025 S. Wasatch Blvd. in the Olympus Hills Mall.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a slender build.

Check out these surveillance photos and if you have any information about the suspect, call 801-743-7000.

