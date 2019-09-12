Meadow Creek Fire in Millard Co. 90 percent contained

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire south of Fillmore is now 90 percent contained and all of the cattle allowed to graze in the area are uninjured.

A lightning strike ignited the Meadow Creek fire on Sunday, and the fire spread to more than 4,200 acres about four miles south of Fillmore.

Wednesday’s rainstorm made it difficult for firefighters to travel in the area due to muddy and slick road conditions, but they managed to build new containment lines and reinforce existing ones, an update from Utah Wildfire Info said.

Crews have also been working to repair fences and smooth over dozer lines to minimize the effects of previous fire suppression efforts.

“U.S. Forest Service employees and members of Great Basin Team 3 worked together with permittees to help them reach their cattle in the Meadow Creek drainage on Wednesday. All the cattle are accounted for and uninjured,” Utah Wildfire Info’s update said.

The U.S. Forest Service has closed Forest Roads 501, 1657, 104, 512, 2676 and 852, and the entire length of Forest Trail 032 to ensure public safety and to keep firefighting crews safe. The closures will be in effect until October 1, unless rescinded earlier.

Ten crews, including 338 firefighters, five helicopters, nine engines, one dozer and six water tenders are assigned to the fire.