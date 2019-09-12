Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dogs love to go for car rides! But if you're the driver, your furry friend could be a big distraction.

Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp joined us to talk about how to safely travel with a dog in your car. Swapp says just like an unrestrained person, an unrestrained pet can become a projectile that can cause injuries to the driver, passengers and the dog itself.

Restraining a dog is as easy as going to a pet store or going online and finding the right restraint that fits your dog's size, temperament and personality.

Swapp says for small dogs or dogs that are nervous, a transport crate may be the best option. For medium to large-sized dogs a harness with a seat belt attachment is a great choice. Swapp recommends that larger dogs, who need space to stretch out, a backseat barrier may be the best alternative.

It's never a good idea to let a dog roam in the bed of a truck!

Even if a dog is restrained, it still can be a distraction, but they can be trained to behave in vehicles. The American Kennel Club explains that a dog can be taught to associate the car with positive things. Bringing their favorite toy along may help them feel calm.

