Get the recipe for Jamaican Jerk Chicken with Mango Chili Relish from SelectHealth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Mary Ross from SelectHealth joined us with a fast and exotic grilled entree you can make in 30 minutes or less!

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Yield: Serves 4

Preparation Time: 30 minutes (plus time for chicken to absorb rub)

Ingredients

4 5-oz boneless, skinless chicken breasts or

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed of fat

Rub

2 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tbsp. granulated garlic powder

2 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves (1 tbsp dried)

1 tbsp. ground allspice

1 tbsp ground chili powder

2 tsp. Madras or regular curry powder

1 tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

¾ tsp. salt

fresh ground black pepper black pepper to taste

fresh limes and cilantro - optional

Instructions

1. In a small bowl, blend sugar together with all seasonings, except limes and cilantro. Rub mixture over all sides of chicken, cover and refrigerate 30 minutes to overnight.

2. Preheat oven to 325 F. or spray grill with non-aerosol cooking spray and heat to medium.

3. Cover a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Place chicken on sheet and bake for 18 to 20 minutes or place chicken in a single layer on a large piece of foil. Wrap up into a package and cook on grill for 18 to 20 minutes.

4. Remove chicken from oven or foil and grill 1 to 2 minutes per side. Serve with lime wedges, chopped cilantro, and Mango Chili Relish on the side.

Cook's Note: No grill? Bake until the internal temperature of breasts reaches 160 F or thighs reach 165 F. You can also make a small cut in the center of the chicken to see if it's just about opaque.

Mango Chili Relish

Yield: 2 cups or 4 ½ cup servings

1 ripe mango, peeled and finely chopped

½ small red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

½ jalapeño pepper, minced - optional

¼ cup minced red or white onion

juice of 1 large lime

1 tbsp. brown sugar

2 cloves fresh pressed or minced garlic

a pinch salt

1. Combine mangos together with all remaining ingredients. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Relish can be made in advance, covered and refrigerated for 2 to 3 days.

Be sure to join Chef Mary and SelectHealth at the Farmer's Market on Saturday, September 14. She'll be featuring a Quinoa Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette. This is a fast and healthy summer salad that's a great addition to any summer barbecue or get-together.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 8 ½ cup servings.

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

½ tsp. salt

2 of each: red, yellow, and orange small sweet peppers, chopped or sliced thinly

1 red jalapeno pepper or ¼ jalapeno pepper, minced

6 to 8 scallions, both white and green parts, finely sliced

1 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup fresh mint, chopped

Dressing

3 tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

3 tbsp. orange juice

3 tbsp. seasoned rice vinegar

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 to 2 fresh garlic cloves, pressed or minced

1½ tbsp. raw or granulated sugar

pinch salt - optional

1. Bring salt and 1 2/3 cups water to boil in a medium saucepan. Stir quinoa into boiling water, and then reduce heat to low and cover. Cook for 15 minutes, remove from heat and rest 5 minutes. Uncover and fluff with fork before transferring quinoa to a medium serving bowl. Allow quinoa to cool 30 minutes then transfer covered bowl to refrigerator and chill at least an hour before adding the remaining ingredients.

2. To make the dressing, whisk/mix all ingredients together until sugar has dissolved. Cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble salad.

3. Once the quinoa is cool, add the peppers, scallions, cranberries, mint, and dressing—tossing all ingredients together gently until combined. Cover and chill until ready to serve. Before serving adjust seasonings if necessary. Salad can be made in advance and keeps well for several days in the refrigerator.

For more healthy recipes and wellness tips, visit: SelectHealth.org/blog.