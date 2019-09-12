Watch Live: U.S. Marshals speak on recapture of homicide suspects

FOX 13 and Lagoon presents Freaky Friday Nights at Frightmares…Get 50% OFF with this coupon!

Posted 11:13 am, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, September 12, 2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.