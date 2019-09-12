First generation of bone marrow transplant recipients return to Primary Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Primary Children's Hospital celebrated the 25th anniversary of its bone marrow transplant program Thursday.

Patients, parents, doctors and nurses all attended the special event.

In the 25 years since that first operation, more than 700 people have received bone marrow transplants at the hospital.

Ian Dahl of Sandy was one of the very first young patients to undergo the life saving procedure.

'It`s been a huge miracle for our family," Dahl said. "It`s really added to our life, my family, my parents and my family`s life."

Primary Children's participates in the worldwide "Be the Match" program. It was created to maximize the chances of matching donors and recipients.

Hilary Saunders was one of Ian's nurses and has seen how the program and most importantly the donors have saved so many lives over the years.

"It`s a beautiful thing that you can do to save a life of a child or adult and we need you," Saunders said.

You can check out and sign up for the "Be the Match" program here.