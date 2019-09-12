Don’t miss out on this year’s Utah State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah Rodeo Queen Jenessa Sullivan stopped by to give us a sneak peek of all the entertainment we can enjoy at this year's Utah State Fair going on now through 15, 2019.

If you are planning to go (which you should) Friday, September 13th is a great day to go. It's Fox 13 Day At The Fair. If you arrive before 5pm, people 13 years and older will get in for just $8, and kids 12 and under will be free if you print a coupon at fox13now.com/contests.

There are a lot of entertainment options inside the gate of the fair -- including a Big Top Circus, Extreme Rescue Dogs, a magician, a hypnotist, the Monster Truck Insanity Tour (September 15) and the Demolition Derby (September 14).

Another highlight of the fair is always the music. This year the Bullfrog Concert Series features old Old Dominion on September 12 and Foreigner on September 13th.

You can find a lot of great deals on admission and more at UtahStateFair.com.