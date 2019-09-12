Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Wasatch Mountains are so much a part of our lives, Salt Lake Magazine wanted to create a guide. They know that many people don't know the names of the peaks they see every day: Mt. Olympus, Twin Peaks, Lone Peak, Pfiefferhorn, Timpanogas. So, they put together a "Mountain Issue" of the magazine.

Inside you'll find a hiking meal and a backpack list for day hikes, as well as interesting facts about the mountains. Did you know there have been more than 100 Bigfoot sightings in the Wasatch, so many that some folks call it Sasq-Wasatch!

Salt Lake Magazine also has a Cocktail Contest going on in September, 2019. Salt Lake's best mixologists will be serving special 'farm to glass' cocktails at restaurants and bars across the city. Go to: farmtoglassslc.com for a list of all cocktails and full recipes and to vote for your favorite locally sourced cocktail.

For more information please visit: saltlakemagazine.com.