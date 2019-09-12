Cockpits of vintage aircraft open at Hill Aerospace Museum’s annual ‘Open Aircraft Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The Hill Aerospace Museum will stage its third annual Open Aircraft Day Saturday Sept. 14.

Four vintage airplanes will have their cockpits on display for visitors to enjoy.

One is the B-17-G, known as "The Flying Fortress."

Donovan Potter's father sat behind the controls of a B-17 in World War II.

"Just was really neat to be able to get inside and see something, be in a plane that he flew for the Air Force," Potter said. "Pretty special, something I'll remember for a long time."

Other aircraft with open cockpits are the F-15, F-16 and the KC-135.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is free to the public. Donations are always appreciated.