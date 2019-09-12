Bus dumps sewage tank at Bryce Canyon’s Inspiration Point bus parking area

Posted 8:17 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:46PM, September 12, 2019

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK — Park Service employees noticed a sewage spill at at Bryce Canyon National Park Tuesday.

They found the spill around 5:00 p.m. at the Inspiration Point bus parking area.

It appears that a bus released its tank while parked, according to a post on the Bryce Canyon National Park Facebook page.

The affected area was cleaned in accordance with state environmental guidelines and is no longer a hazard.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information about it, you’re asked to call the Bryce Canyon Law Enforcement Rangers at 435-834-4767.

 

 

 

