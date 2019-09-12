Big cat rescue sanctuary allays fears over condition of lion at Lagoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, Utah -- A video posted online by the Utah Animal Rights Coalition is generating a lot of attention.

It shows a lion lying down in its cage at Lagoon Amusement Park that looks like it might be coughing, or about to vomit.

Many people commented on the video, worried about the lion's health.

Fox 13 contacted "Big Cat Rescue," a non profit educational sanctuary in Florida.

An employee there said it appears the animal is simply roaring on its side, or potentially trying to get up a hairball.

He said otherwise the lion appears to be healthy, but added a lion should not be housed in an enclosure with a cement floor.