Beef Taco Pie

1/4 cup canola or vegetable oil

12 corn tortillas

1 small onion, chopped

1 lb. ground beef

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 (10-ounce can) diced tomatoes, drained

1 (4 ounce can) green chiles, diced

1/4 cup cilantro, divided

1 1/2 cups Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese or Mexican blend cheese, shredded

1/2 cup sour cream

 

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

 

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil. Cook the tortillas for 1-1 1/2 minutes on each side or until slightly golden brown. Place on a paper towel-lined plate. Drain excess oil in skillet. Saute the onion in the same skillet for 3-4 minutes. Add ground beef, chili powder, smoked paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper, oregano, salt and pepper. Cook, while breaking up the beef, for 5-6 minutes or until browned.

 

Add the tomatoes and chiles to the skillet. Cook for 3-4 minutes over medium-low heat. Stir in half of the cilantro. In the bottom of a 9-to-10-inch pie plate, layer the mixture by placing 3 corn tortillas on the bottom, 1/3 of the beef mixture, 1/3 of the cheese. Continue layering the same way ending up with 3 tortillas on top. Cover loosely with foil. Bake for 10-12 minutes until cheese melts. Let mixture set up for 3-4 minutes. Add sour cream on top with remaining 2 tablespoons of cilantro. Cut into pie shaped pieces. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

