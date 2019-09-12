26th annual fundraiser for the Utah Avalanche Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- With some areas of Utah getting the first snow of the season this week, it's a reminder that the ski season is just around the corner.

That means there will be avalanches and the Utah Avalanche Center will do all it can to keep Utah's backcountry skiers safe.

That of course costs money, and Thursday evening, almost a thousand people attended the annual fundraiser at the Black Diamond Store.

They enjoyed live music in the warm weather and raised money so that when avalanches do happen, outdoors enthusiasts will stay safe.

"No matter how we're recreating on the snow, you need to be educated in mountain awareness and of course in avalanche awareness before even getting on the snow," said Craig Gordon, avalanche forecaster with the Utah Avalanche Center.

This was the 26th year of this fundraiser. If you'd like to make a donation, here's a link.