Utah ski resorts get their first dusting of snow; hope for another banner year

September 11, 2019

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah -- Several Utah ski resorts got their first snow of the season Wednesday.

Snowbird got a few inches of snow and even if it melts soon, it gets people hoping for another snowy winter.

"Some snow capped mountains will only add to the look and feel of all the Oktoberfest weekends we have coming up," said Brian Brown, Snowbird Communications Manager. "It might just add a little more Bavarian scenery for people as they come up this fall."

Snowbird's Oktoberfest weekends run through October.

Alta and Solitude also had their first snow of the season.

