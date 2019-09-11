× Student arrested for texts threatening school shooting in St. George, police say

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A student was arrested and faces a felony charge after police in St. George began investigating a threat about a school shooting.

St. George Police stated a school a resource officer investigated a text thread “that was sent to multiple people in regards to a possible school shooting [Wednesday] at Snow Canyon Middle School.”

That officer located the student who sent the text, the post from police states, and interviewed him and his parents. The student was arrested after that interview and taken to juvenile detention.

Police said he faces a third-degree felony charge.

“We anticipate having an increase in police presence at schools [Wednesday] and we encourage anyone with concerns to reach out to police or school administrators,” the post from police concluded.