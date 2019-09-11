× Rep. Paul Ray: 84% of e-cigarette liquid sold in Salt Lake County vape shops tests positive for opioids

SALT LAKE CITY — 84% of e-cigarette liquid sold in Salt Lake County vape shops tested positive for opioids and other illegal drugs, according to Utah State Rep. Paul Ray.

The Davis County Republican said Wednesday the samples were purchased from the shelves of Salt Lake County vape shops and that they tested positive for opioids and other illegal drugs in laboratory tests.

He called the findings a “health emergency” and called a 4 p.m. news conference to discuss a potential ban on the sale of e-cigarette products in Utah.

Drug Enforcement Administration District Agent in Charge for Utah, Brian Besser, will join Ray at the news conference to answer questions and discuss black market sales.

That news conference will be carried live