One killed in officer-involved shooting in Wellington; officer uninjured

WELLINGTON, Utah — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Tuesday night, and the officer was unharmed.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office stated the incident occurred around 7 p.m. and involved a Wellington City Police Officer.

“One male subject is deceased, the officer involved is unharmed,” the agency wrote.

No further details about the shooting or the circumstances leading up to it were immediately available.

Several agencies are conducting an investigation.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

More details are expected to be released at a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.