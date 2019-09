× New site shows how your schools spend money

The Utah State Auditor just released a website that allows you to look up how Utah’s school districts and public charter schools spend their money.

Fox 13’s Max Roth walked us through the basics on Live@Noon. Click here to see the website.

https://public.tableau.com/profile/utah.office.of.the.state.auditor#!/vizhome/WhereDoesMoneyGoInPublicEducation/Intro?publish=yes