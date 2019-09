Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we move into cooler weather, a hot cup of tea may be just what the doctor ordered.

Marinda Bowen from Natural Law Apothecary joined us with some natural and colorful fall teas. She says tea can help keep you beautiful, nourished, glowing and feeling amazing!

You can find them all at her Natural Law Apothecary, they also have herbal remedies, tea parties and a children's hour twice a month.

To find more information please visit: naturallawapothecary.com.