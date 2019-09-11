Local walk is raising awareness for heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer of women, and stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Megan Donohue from Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute joined us ahead of the Heart and Stroke Walk to give us some life-saving information.

"Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women - it claims more women`s lives than all forms of cancer combined. Sadly, new research shows heart attacks are on the rise in younger women.

THE GOOD NEWS: Heart disease is preventable. Exercise and healthy eating go a long way in the prevention of heart disease and stroke.

Now, you have an opportunity to do more than simply knowing your numbers (cholesterol, blood pressure, etc.) - work to improve them. Everyone is invited to join the Intermountain Healthcare team at the 2019 Utah Heart & Stroke Walk at Sugarhouse Park on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 8 to 11 a.m.

REGISTER ONLINE here and join the Intermountain Healthcare team.

More than 37 percent of all Americans adults live with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, which puts them at risk for developing heart disease and stroke.

Americans suffer 1.5 million heart attacks and strokes each year. But cardiovascular disease is avoidable, even if it runs in your family. Small, but gradual lifestyle changes can have a large impact in preventing cardiovascular disease, or in keeping it from worsening.

Both stroke and heart disease are equally serious cardiovascular diseases. In the US, heart disease remains the number one killer, and stroke is the number four killer. To avoid becoming a victim of cardiovascular disease, it`s important to recognize the signs and symptoms of heart attack or stroke and understand how to decrease your risk.

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked, usually by a blood clot. Without oxygenated blood, the heart muscle begins to die. A stroke is a brain attack, cutting off vital blood flow and oxygen to the brain. Stroke happens when a blood vessel feeding the brain gets clogged or bursts.

Events like the Utah Heart and Stroke walk are important for educating the public about the latest research and information surrounding they`re health. For instance, one big misconception about stroke is that it only happens to people who are older. When in fact young people can still experience a stroke.

Some of the risk factors for stroke are hereditary, but other controllable factors can greatly increase the risk for stroke such as:

• High blood pressure

• Heart disease

• High cholesterol

• Diabetes

• Obesity

The most common cause of a stroke is the blockage of an artery in the brain caused by a clot. Signs of a stroke include numbness on one side of the body, slurred speech, or sudden blurry vision out of one or both eyes.

Take lifesaving into your own hands by participating in - and fundraising - for the Utah Heart & Stroke Walk. Efforts go directly toward helping real hearts keep beating strong through the development and widespread use of groundbreaking research. It`s the type of research that helps our neighbors and loved ones survive heart attacks, strokes and congenital heart disease every single day.

Intermountain Healthcare's goal is to recruit as many caregivers, family members and community members to join the team. Because together, we can help people live the heart-healthiest lives possible.