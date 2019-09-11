Heavy rains trigger washouts in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- Heavy rains over the last 24 hours caused washouts in both Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons.

“This year has been especially with the wet season and with the high run off and then with these thunderstorms that we had an August and now yeah we’re trying to keep up with it,” said Jake Brown, Roadway Operations Manager for Cottonwood Canyons.

The washout in Big Cottonwood Canyon happened near Storm Mountain just after noon Wednesday.

“As it filtered down we had several big washouts which created a river down Big Cottonwood Canyon and it started to wash out the other side of the road,” Brown said.

Maintenance crews worked to get debris off the roadway as quickly as possible, closing off one lane of the road for a couple hours.

Maintenance crews worked for hours to clean up the debris.

“We’ve loaded the truck six times and that’s 18 tons each time so that’s just off the road,” Brown said.

While the debris will be out of the way, Brown says the water will continue to flow down the street for awhile.