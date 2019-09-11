Hard Seltzers are having their moment in the spotlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hard Seltzers are having their moment -- in some states they're selling faster than stores can keep them on the shelves.

We asked Jim Santangelo from the Wine Academy of Utah to talk about why this may be. He says they're lower in sugar and calories than some other canned drink options, they have between 80-120 calories per can and they're lower in alcohol too.

The seltzers are gluten free, portable, refreshing and available in a wide range of flavors.

Another popular drink this fall is Hard Cider. Santangelo says there are even local producers with apples from our region. The Ciders come in various flavors from dry to sweet.

You can learn more from Santangelo at wineacademyofutah.com or on Instagram @wineacademyofut.