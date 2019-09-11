Funding Your Future: Helping kids give back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that your kids are busy with school, you might be wondering how you can do your part in teaching them the value of being charitable. Whether it's a quick donation or spending some time volunteering in the community. Here are a few tips from David Sant of Cyprus Credit Union to help your kids stay involved.

Be an Example

When your kids see you performing charitable acts, they are more likely to follow your example and adopt those habits in their own lives. Consider taking the time to get involved and volunteer in their classes and donate when they come home with charity projects. By doing these simple things you are setting a solid example for your kids.

Talk to Your Kids

Sit down and talk to your kids about the causes they are concerned about and help them get involved with those organizations. If your kids love animals, take them to the animal shelter to volunteer. If they want to help the less fortunate, head down to the Road Home or the food bank to help out there. Every little bit goes a long way.

Take Care of Your Neighbors

Chances are there are a few people in your neighborhood that can use a little bit of help. Whether it`s taking some cookies and talking for a while or getting out and cleaning up their yard when they are unable to, your kids will quickly learn how a few minutes of kindness can greatly improve the lives of the people they meet.

Keep it Simple

It`s hard to get kids excited about service and charity work. If you can keep it simple your kids will be more inclined to help. The more you do this the more willing they will be to help out in the future. Charity work doesn't have to be difficult. It can be as simple as you want to make it.

Make it a Priority

There are countless opportunities to help out and it can be overwhelming. If you make charity work a big priority for you, it`ll be a lot easier to help out. If a company you frequent is doing a food drive, make it a point to bring in a few cans. If you see someone in need, take five minutes and lend a hand.

