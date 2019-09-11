Flood advisory issued for Salt Lake, Davis counties amid heavy rain

Posted 12:20 pm, September 11, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY -- An urban and small stream flood advisory is in effect for Salt Lake and Davis counties Wednesday afternoon.

The advisory in effect through 1:30  p.m. and states heavy rain is expected amid thunderstorms. The NWS said about a half-inch of rain has fallen in some areas within about 20 minutes.

That rain could cause ponding water on portions of I-215 West, I-80 and I-15. Ponding water may occur in other low-lying areas as well.

Flooding is possible in some locations, and 300 South in Salt Lake City was covered in water as of about 12:20 p.m.

UTA states a bus bridge is in effect for TRAX service between the Courthouse and 900 South stations as a result of the heavy rain fall.

