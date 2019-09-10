Where you can find high-quality, gently used clothing, toys, shoes and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids outgrow their clothes, toys, strollers, bikes and sporting equipment long before they're worn out. The same thing goes for maternity items and furnishings.

Now you can find high-quality, gently used items for children and maternity at the Hilltop Consignment Sale. It involves the whole community and connects more than 100 sellers with buyers looking for a bargain!

The Hilltop Consignment Sale is Friday, September 13 from 9am to 6pm and Saturday, September 14 from 8am to 2pm at United Methodist Church, 985 East 10600 South in Sandy.

It's easy to shop! The 15,000 items are organized by size just like a retail store. Checkout is quick with everything bar-coded. Buyers can pay with cash, check or credit card.

70 percent of the proceeds go to the consignor and the remaining 30 percent supports various organizations that support women and children. Charitable organizations also receive clothes that have been donated and didn't sell. Some of those organizations include Crossroads Urban Center, Granite School District, Pregnancy Resource Center and the YWCA.

You can find more information at: hilltopsale.org.