Utah physicians group suing auto parts store for alleged environmental violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah physicians group is suing an auto parts store for selling products they say are illegal under the Clean Air Act.

In the lawsuit, The Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment claim 4 Wheel Parts is selling as many as 200 illegal products, including exhaust kits and catalytic converters that remove or defeat the pollution control systems in cars.

"As a community, we should be doing everything we can to clean up our air," said Dr. Brian Moench, the president of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment. "I think everybody recognizes that, but we should not be allowing a company to sell and install pollution defeat devices."

Moench says vehicle pollution, especially diesel exhaust, is one of the most toxic types of pollution.

Polaris, the parent company of 4 Wheel Parts sent Fox 13 a statement in response: