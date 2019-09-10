Utah mom says she faces loss of custody due to THC, despite being legal medical cannabis user

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Emily Roberts lives with debilitating pain that makes it tough to do simple things like walk, or wash the dishes.

Even though she has a legal right to use medical cannabis, she has stopped taking it for months now.

Roberts said she was taking CBD oil from a state-sanctioned study, and also had a medical cannabis recommendation from her doctor.

She tested positive for THC, and a juvenile court judge claims with no dispensaries open yet - it is illegal to have THC in your system. Supporters said this is false and the judge is clearly confused.

Roberts said she feels like she’s being persecuted for following the law.

“He doesn’t understand the new medical cannabis law, and he’s denying me my legal ability to use this medicine and to be a better mom without so much pain that I now have," she said.

Roberts said the medicine relieves her pain and allows her to be more present for her children.

“All I want is to be healthy and to keep raising my precious girls in peace, and the government is stopping me from doing both," she said.

This is still an active case.

Roberts said she is putting a lot of faith in lawmakers. Next week they'll meet for a special session to discuss medical cannabis and go over patient protections.

If lawmakers sign off on it, she’s hoping the judge will throw out the case.

Diane Moore, the Director of Utah Child and Family Services, said they cannot comment on specific cases but provided this statement: