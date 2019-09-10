Utah Booze News podcast: Prepare yourself for a purge of 3.2 beer brands from store shelves

SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready for a purge of 3.2 beer brands from store shelves.

Appearing on “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast,” Kate Bradshaw of the Responsible Beer Choice Coalition said beer consumers will start to see product disappear from store shelves by mid-October. That’s because beer makers have stopped making special batches of 3.2 brew just for Utah.

On November 1, the law allows for beers up to 5% alcohol-by-volume to be moved out of state-run liquor stores and into grocery and convenience stores. Mega-brews like Budweiser and Coors will also transition to the higher-point alcohol level.

To ensure that the product decline doesn’t last any longer than it has to, Bradshaw said the Utah State Legislature is running a bill that would allow them to stage higher-point beer (similar to how the state handles fireworks) so that on Nov. 1, grocery and convenience stores don’t have to wait for new shipments and “ramp up.”

