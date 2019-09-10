Taking a walk on the wild side – what animal prints are right for you?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Personal Stylist & Image Consultant Dani Slaugh says animal prints are back big time this fall! "I've found people either love them or hate them. They tend to communicate an element of drama, they can be bold, daring and exotic," says Dani.

If you're ready to take a walk on the wild side with animal prints, Dani says it's important to choose one that's best for your hair color and skin tone.

She shared three tips to keep the prints from "wearing you".

Match your hair color to the a color in the pattern Keep the background color the same degree of warm or cool as your skin The size and scale of the pattern should be in harmony with the body

When you keep in mind these three points, you'll look classy instead of a wild, hot mess!

For more style tips visit: stylebydani.com.