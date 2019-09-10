Suba Bleu invites you to the Liberty Park Market on Friday, September 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The PLACE Co-Host Suba Bleu Miller stopped by to invite our viewers to Liberty Park Market this Friday, September 13th.

Mark Miller Subaru and Discovery Gateway are teaming up for the market, as they are Subaru Loves Learning, Love Promise Partners.

Discovery Gateway's mission is to "inspire children of all ages and abilities to imagine, discover, and connect with their world to make a difference". At Liberty Park Market, Discovery Gateway will have a fun activity for all ages!

The Liberty Market is a free 'taste of the market' where Eat Local Week Utah celebrates the regional harvest, promotes local agriculture and the preservation of Utah's agricultural heritage, and brings people together as a community.

Come join them this Friday from 4pm to dusk.

For more information about Mark Miller Subaru and their Subaru Loves Learning, Love Promise Partners, visit: markmillersubaru.com.