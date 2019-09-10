× Full moon to happen on Friday the 13th for the first time in nearly 20 years

A rare Harvest Moon will appear in the night sky on Friday, September 13th. The last time the U.S. saw a full moon on Friday the 13th was October 13th, 2000.

It won’t happen again until August 13th, 2049.

According to NASA, it’s called the Harvest Moon because it’s the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. The autumnal equinox occurs on September 23 at 3:50 a.m., marking the end of summer and the start of fall.

The Harvest Moon is said to symbolize when farmers would need to start gathering in food to prepare for the lean winter months.

NASA says the best time to watch the Full moon is Saturday, September 14th at 12:33 a.m. Eastern Time.