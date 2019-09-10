One in serious condition, I-80 closed in Tooele County after wrong-way crash

Posted 6:54 am, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12AM, September 10, 2019

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person is in serious condition and I-80 is closed in the Skull Valley area as a helicopter responds to a crash.

Utah Highway Patrol first tweeted about the crash around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, saying a driver was going eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Impairment is suspected in the wrong-way crash, which occurred near mile marker 75 on I-80 in Tooele County.

UHP states one person will be flown from the scene in serious but stable condition, and the interstate is closed as the helicopter lands.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.