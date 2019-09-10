× One in serious condition, I-80 closed in Tooele County after wrong-way crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person is in serious condition and I-80 is closed in the Skull Valley area as a helicopter responds to a crash.

Utah Highway Patrol first tweeted about the crash around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, saying a driver was going eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Impairment is suspected in the wrong-way crash, which occurred near mile marker 75 on I-80 in Tooele County.

UHP states one person will be flown from the scene in serious but stable condition, and the interstate is closed as the helicopter lands.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.