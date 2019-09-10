Imagine doing your Christmas shopping at markets along the Rhine

Larry Gelwix, CEO of Columbus Travel, joined us with some great ideas for vacations this year and next!

First, he talked about visiting Africa for The Great Migration.  You can see Nairobi, Samburu, Ol Pejeta, and Serengeti/ Masai Mara.  There's nothing like this on earth -- as you watch animals in their natural habitat.  This vacation, hosted by Larry Gelwix will happen next year, August 23 - September 3, 2020.

Larry also talked about Christmas Markets on the Rhine, what a place to shop!  There are rates from just $2,349 per person between December 14-21, 2019.  You'll visit Switzerland, Germany, France & The Netherlands on a AmaWaterways ship.  Larry Gelwix himself will be your host!

For more information please visit: columbusvacations.com.

