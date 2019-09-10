× Driver killed after stopping in path of FrontRunner train in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah — A driver died after officials said she pulled around the arms at a train crossing and was struck by a FrontRunner train in Clinton Tuesday morning.

Carl Arky, a Utah Transit Authority spokesman, said the crash occurred at 6:42 a.m. and involved a northbound train between Clearfield and Roy.

The crash occurred at a crossing in Clinton at 500 West and 2300 north.

Arky said a female driving a passenger vehicle approached the crossing as the arms came down and the lights and bells activated.

Video shows the driver stopping briefly before zigzagging around the gates and stopping for about 15 seconds before the train hit the vehicle, Arky said.

The female was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. Her identity and age have not yet been determined.

There were 35 passengers on the train and none were injured.

UTA states most trains have resumed their regular schedules with residual delays of up to 10 minutes. A bus bridge is in effect between Clearfield and Roy.

Fox 13 News does not generally cover incidents that may be a suicide unless there is a broader impact to the public, such as a crash that disrupts train service.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.