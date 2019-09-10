× 24-year-old man accused of grabbing girls at Davis High football game

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A man is facing sexual battery charges after police say he inappropriately touched multiple young girls at a high school football game.

Tyler Johnson Williams, 24, is accused of grabbing girls and asking them inappropriate questions at a Davis High School football game on Friday.

Two of the girls told their parents, who then told the school resource officer there, the arrest record states. One of the girls told the officer that Williams grabbed her rear end then apologized and walked away when she turned around. The officer then heard from several other girls — elementary through junior high age — that the same man had been asking girls their age, what school they attended, telling them his age and asking if they wanted to kiss.

When the officer located Williams and asked if he had been touching people, he said he may have brushed up against some because there were a lot of kids in the area. He was arrested at the stadium.