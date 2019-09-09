Visit FRIGHTMARES on Friday the 13th and “Feed The Fright”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For FRIGHTMARES opening night, you can "Feed the Fright".

Lagoon is partnering with the Bountiful Food Pantry to open FRIGHTMARES on Friday the 13th!

On Friday, September 13 only, you can bring the following for $13 off a regular single day passport or if you are a season passport holder, get a Time Warp Fast Pass for only $13.

Please bring any of the following:

Canned soups or stews with meat (things that are heartier than cream of mushroom or tomato)

Canned fruit

Boxed cereal

Condiments

Canned pasta (Chef Boyardee types)

Food pantry is also in great need of hygiene and cleaning products. Toilet paper, paper towels, soaps, laundry detergent, etc.

For more information please visit: lagoonpark.com.