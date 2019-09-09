Utah sisters are launching a new fall fashion line that helps women feel their best

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ellie Mecham and Bonnie Hoellein said they noticed something after having children: their love for shopping and fashion seemed to lose its joy!

With new and changing bodies, they found it was a real struggle to find stylish clothing that made them feel beautiful.

Many of us can definitely relate! When you find something you love, you can't always find a size that works.

So Ellie and Bonnie set out to help women feel their best through stylish and comfortable clothing!

They've created Bollie Brand and they're launching their fall collection on September 9.

You can find all the styles on their website: bolliebrand.com.