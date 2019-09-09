Police investigating shooting, possible home invasion in Millcreek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah -- Unified Police are investigating a possible home invasion and shooting Monday.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near 4200 South and 500 East, and police are still working to determine the details of what happened.

Things started with a 911 call, and a woman reported her boyfriend had been shot and then taken away by some men.

When police arrived, the couple was not present but they found a shell casing at the scene.

Three people who live in the home are being questioned by police. The homeowner tells Fox 13 the man and his girlfriend were not invited to the home.

He said he heard an argument, then a scuffle and finally gunshots.

Det. Kevin Mallory, Unified Police, said they are investigating.

"Right now it's a lot of questions to be asked," he said. "So we're going to secure a search warrant on the home and do a search on that to try and locate physical evidence and use that in conjunction with the interviews and the questions to try to piece together what happened."

So far no arrests have been made and police hope to speak to the couple who reported the initial incident.

James Moss Elementary was temporarily on lock down as police responded.

Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the community at large.