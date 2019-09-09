× Kneaders raises funds for childhood cancer research

Kneaders Bakery and Hope Fights Childhood Cancer are working together to raise $135,000 for childhood cancer research.

Colleen and Gary Worthington, the co-founders of Kneaders, started Hope Fights Childhood Cancer in 2016 after their grandson was diagnosed with cancer.

In four years, they’ve raised more than $490,000 through cookie and merchandise sales.

Funds will be given to Dr. Joshua Schiffman of the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

“Dr. Schiffman himself being a cancer survivor has a very unique outlook on this research he’s doing, and I just knew that I had to be a part of it,” said Heidi Day, a cancer survivor. “Each program that they do benefits the children who come after.”

Schiffman’s research on elephant DNA may unlock answers to new treatments and better outcomes for childhood cancer patients. He explains his research further in a “3 Questions” interview with Fox 13’s Bob Evans.