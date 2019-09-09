Autumn Braised Beef Short Ribs Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah Valley University Chef KJ Francum and first-year culinary student Ali Durham joined us with a recipe for Autumn Braised Beef Short Ribs.

Braised Beef Short Ribs

6 each Beef chuck bone in Short Ribs -- cleaned, trimmed as desired and cut into 6 portions

1 1/2 cups a.p. flour -- add pit seasoning to it and dredge the Tips in it

2 tablespoons Pit seasoning

1 cup red wine -- burgandy

1/2 gallon brown veal stock -- enriched

1 large yellow onion -- small diced

1 large carrot -- small diced

2 ribs celery -- small diced

2 tablespoons garlic -- minced

2 tablespoons shallots -- minced

1 sprig rosemary or thyme -- broken into small pieces

1 cup tomato puree

2 tablespoons worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper -- to taste

After cleaning and portioning the ribs, and the other parts of the recipe are prepped as specified, pre heat a brazier or Rondou. (shallow roasting pan)

Dredge the Ribs lightly in the seasoned flour and sear with a little fat in the pre-heated rondou.

After the Ribs have been browned on all sides and you are feeling good! remove the tips from the pan and add the mirpoix (carrots, onions, celery) to the pan and sweat down and caramelize.

Add the garlic, shallots and any herbs you wish and stir for a second or 30.

Deglaze the pan with the red wine and reduce by half, add the brown stock and bring toi a simmer.

Add the Ribs back into the sauce, season and taste.

Place in a 275 - 325 degree oven for about 3 hours covered. Longer for desired tenderness.

Stir a couple of times during the cooking process so you can see the love forming.

After the Ribs are tender and you feel proud of them, remove them from the oven and the sauce they are in and keep them in a warm place.

Strain the sauce as needed, season as needed and then reduce to thicken as needed.

Pour the finished sauce back over the Ribs at service or serve on the side.

Enjoy!

