35 vaping-related cases of severe lung disease reported in UT

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is now investigating 35 cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping nicotine, THC or both.

Another 12 potential cases are under investigation.

Other states throughout the country are reporting similar cases. Vaping has been tied to five deaths and hundreds of cases of severe lung disease in at least 33 states.

“Patients are experiencing symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue. Other symptoms included nausea and vomiting. Most patients (94%) have required hospitalization, with some requiring the assistance of ventilators to help them breathe,” a news release from the Utah Department of Health said. “Almost all cases report a recent history of vaping either nicotine or THC products, or a combination of both.”