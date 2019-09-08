× Two in custody after heavy police presence in Heber; Jail put on lockdown due to close proximity

HEBER CITY, Utah — A heavy police presence was reported by witnesses in Heber City Sunday evening.

Wasatch County dispatch confirmed to Fox 13 that two people were taken into custody and, as a precaution, the Wasatch County Jail was put on lockdown due to its proximity to the incident. Dispatchers said there was no problem at the jail and it was not directly involved.

No further information was immediately available; Fox 13 has a crew en route to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and will update this story as more details are confirmed.