Motorcyclist in critical condition after colliding with car while evading police

SANDY, Utah — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car while fleeing from police Saturday night, Unified Police Department says.

At around 10 p.m. an off-duty Unified Police officer was traveling westbound on 11400 South near 500 East and began driving next to a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist noticed the marked police car and took off at a high rate of speed, according to Detective Kevin Mallory. The officer did not have his lights on and did not pursue.

Mallory said the officer then approached the stopped motorcyclist at a red light. He activated his lights and pulled in front of the motorcyclist to block him. The motorcyclist took off around the officer and continued west on 11400. According to Mallory, police do not pursue evading motorcycles unless there is a threat of deadly force.

When the light turned green the officer continued westbound and found the motorcycle had collided with a car while attempting to cross State Street.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the car was not hurt.

No identities have been released. Officials are investigating the incident.