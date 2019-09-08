3 Questions with Bob Evans: Utah first lady Jeanette Herbert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Jeanette Herbert never dreamed she would someday grow up to be Utah's first lady.

A celebrated businesswoman, she owned a daycare in Orem for 23 years as her husband went from the Utah County Commission to the state Capitol, eventually becoming Utah's 17th governor.

She's a grandmother first and foremost, but as first lady, she concentrates on various initiatives — including "Uplift Families," which helps to strengthen families.

Fox 13's Bob Evans sat down with her and asked her three questions:

What are the duties of the first lady? What toll has politics taken on you, your marriage and your family? Have you ever successfully changed your husband's mind, politically?

Watch the full interview with Jeanette Herbert below:

