3 Questions with Bob Evans: Utah first lady Jeanette Herbert

SALT LAKE CITY — Jeanette Herbert never dreamed she would someday grow up to be Utah's first lady.
A celebrated businesswoman, she owned a daycare in Orem for 23 years as her husband went from the Utah County Commission to the state Capitol, eventually becoming Utah's 17th governor.
She's a grandmother first and foremost, but as first lady, she concentrates on various initiatives — including "Uplift Families," which helps to strengthen families.
Fox 13's Bob Evans sat down with her and asked her three questions:
- What are the duties of the first lady?
- What toll has politics taken on you, your marriage and your family?
- Have you ever successfully changed your husband's mind, politically?
Watch the full interview with Jeanette Herbert below:
